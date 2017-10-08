First Lady Optimistic Her Husband Will End Gas Explosions In The Country

Related Stories “Our hearts are overwhelmed with what happened yesterday at Atomic Junction. Our condolences go to the families of the bereaved" First lady, Rebecca Akufo Addo has indicated in reaction to the gas explosion at Atomic Junction in Accra.



A leakage of gas from one of two gas fuel stations in the enclave around the Atomic Junction reportedly triggered the fire, which extended to an adjoining Total Filling Station causing two explosions that sent fireballs into the skies.



Hundreds of passengers, traders and residents in and around the Atomic Junction area fled their homes and workplaces for safety as the explosions lit the skies and caused severe heat waves.



At least six people have been confirmed dead with over 35 people injured in the Madina Atomic Junction gas explosion Saturday night, according to the Ghana Fire Service spokesperson Billy Anaglatey.



In her post on her facebook page, the first lady added: "we wish the injured a speedy recovery. The President is going to ensure that accidents of this nature never happen again. Let us be united in prayer and remember everyone affected in this tragedy and offer help to those we can".