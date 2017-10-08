New Policies/Reforms: We Won’t Listen to Anyone – Bawumia On Gas Explosions

Related Stories Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has described as “one too many” explosions that occurs in the country.



According to him, "some new policies are going to come in and those who are going to try to resist those policies, I don’t think they will be listened to because it is important for us to put the safety of our people above everything else.”



His reaction follows a gas explosion that occurred at Atomic Junction in Accra where 6 people are confirmed dead and 35 others injured.



Speaking at the scene of the explosion, Dr Bawumia who rushed to Accra from the Northern region added “it is in the interest of our country that we actually implement some new policy directions....I think what Ghanaians want is solid policy to deal with this matter once and for all. We are going to move to deal with it. We owe it to the country, and government is going to take this very seriously....we are going to move quite quickly to do it. It’s not going to be one where you wait weeks for it to happen. It’s going to happen relatively quickly. We pretty much have an idea of what we are going to do in terms of policy.”