Public Cautioned Against Fake Rawlings Facebook Accounts

Related Stories A statement from the Office of the Former President, Flight Lieutenant Jerry John Rawlings, has cautioned the public against fake Facebook pages created in his name.



The statement, signed by Mr Kobina Andoh Amoakwa of the Communications Directorate and copied the Ghana News Agency, said: “Our attention has been drawn to publications on social media attributed to former President Jerry John Rawlings through Facebook pages purporting to belong to the former President.”



The statement noted that the official Facebook account of the Former President is https://web.facebook.com/ President.J.J.Rawlings/ and that any other account or page should be regarded with the contempt it deserved.



“All other Facebook accounts or pages purporting to be official are fraudulent and are operated by persons with an agenda to publish falsehood and fake news about Former President Rawlings,” it said.



The statement quoted one of such messages, which appeared on one such fictitious page, as saying: “When a woman rejects a man of vision, and accepts a man with television, she will end up watching the man of vision on her own husband's television. Don't judge a man by his pocket but judge him by his vision. Because where a man is going in life is more important than his present condition. Stay blessed.”



It urged members of the public to report such fake pages directly to Facebook whenever they encountered them.



“The Former President had since reported the activities of these fake pages to Facebook for the necessary action,” it said.