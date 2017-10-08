Former President Mahama Calls On Liberians To Deepen Democracy

Related Stories Former President John Dramani Mahama has called on Liberian authorities to deal with outstanding electoral issues before the polls on Tuesday, October 10.



The issues, he mentioned, were logistics and deployment, security, and extra ballots that popped up few days before the polls.



Former President Mahama said this when he led an Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Election Observer Delegation to meet President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf of Liberia.



He said he would also be meeting all stakeholders in the elections to find out their preparedness towards the Tuesday polls.



He said the success of the elections would depend on how both winners and losers would conduct themselves, particularly after the polls.



"Winners must be magnanimous in their victory and losers must be gracious in their loss,” The Former President said.



Twenty presidential candidates are featuring in Tuesday’s Liberian general election.



It would also be the first time power would be transferred from one government to another after their civil war, as the current President is no longer in the contest after 12 years in power.