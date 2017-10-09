We’re Working To Resolve Youth Unemployment - Akufo-Addo

Related Stories President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said his government is working to put the country’s economy in shape in order to address the attendant bi-issues such as youth unemployment in the country.



He said the country needed “a healthy macro economy” in order to attract investors to boost job creation in various sectors.



He said his government inherited “an economy in substantial disequilibrium” riddled with “high debt, high inflation (rate), high rates of interest and a non-stable currency”.



Addressing some concerns of religious leaders in the region during a meeting with the President last Tuesday morning,



President Akufo-Addo said it was, therefore, necessary “to take measures to clean up the business and economic environment so that the investment that we need, especially for these large-scale initiatives which will give the opportunity for employment on a large scale, can take place”.



Economic indicators improving



The President gave no figures but said the indications were that the various macroeconomic indicators had turned in a positive direction over the last eight months.



“Already evidence is coming, in that interest rates are falling, the deficit is reducing, GDP (gross domestic product) is growing again in Ghana; the foundations are now being laid, which will bring the investment that we need in the major infrastructural, as well as economic ventures,” he said.



“I am determined that within the time of this four-year mandate to make a big dent in the unemployment situation in our country. It can be done and it will be done,” he insisted.



Addressing security in Upper West



The President said his government would work to contain the security situation in the Upper West Region by beefing up the police personnel in the region.



So far, more than 200 police officers have already been transferred to the region in the wake of recent reports of rise in crime.

The President expressed regret that 552 police officers were transferred from the region in the not-too-distant past without being replaced.