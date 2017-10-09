Apsunians Luckiest People In Ghana— Dr. Nduom.

Related Stories President and Chairman of Groupe Nduom, Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom, has declared in London, UK, that “those of us who had the privilege to get quality education at St. Augustine’s College and who now bear the honour to be called Apsunians are a special people.



…Not every Ghanaian even today has been as lucky in life as Apsunians.”



He was speaking as the Guest of Honour at the St. Augustine’s Past Students Union (APSU) UK Inaugural Dinner Dance event on Saturday, November 7, 2017.



The event also marked the 25th anniversary of the formation of APSU UK.



Chairman of the Association, Mr. Yaw Nsuo Brobbey, presided over the event.



As part of the event deserving Apsunians in the UK were recognised for their distinguished service to the association and the College.



Dr. Nduom was accompanied by his wife, Mrs. Yvonne Nduom, his son, Nana Kweku Nduom, and the Manager of the Groupe Nduom Liaison Office in the UK, Mr. Frederick Manu.



In his address, Dr. Nduom said: “I count myself among some of the luckiest people on this earth. I had wonderful, caring parents. I am married to the best spouse any person could wish for. I have had some good breaks in life – business opportunities, listening children, great employees, good friends, etc. Getting education at St. Augustine’s is one of those lucky happenings in my life. It is the Augusco environment that taught me how to study for success. It made me value my faith as a Catholic.



…It helped me to value the discipline gained by being a sportsman. It showed me the happiness music provides as I became a bandsman who played the guitar. It made me develop the ability to face an audience through numerous plays and theatric shows. It helped forge lifelong friendships that are dear to me today. So on this occasion, I say thank you, again, to the college, to the teachers, to my mates and for the wonderful memories.”



To this end, the president and chairman of GN urged Apsunians to join the crusade back home in Ghana to ensure free, compulsory and continuous education from kindergarten to the end of senior high school for every Ghanaian child.



According to him, “…while we must all be thankful for being the lucky ones, I wish to ask you to join me in one of my crusades – to accomplish the goal to get every Ghanaian child, boy or girl no matter where they come from in the country to benefit from free, compulsory and continuous education from kindergarten to the end of senior high school.



The current administration, Dr. Nduom noted, has done well to offer free senior high school education to Ghanaian children beginning with first year senior high school students.



However, he added: “it does not go far enough. I know that some people argue against what the administration is doing saying we cannot afford it. I am not one of them. I know we can do more. I also know that we can afford to provide the type of education my crusade is all about. And I know we cannot afford the cost of an ignorant, illiterate population.”



Dr. Nduom said that he has been lucky. But we cannot develop a prosperous nation based on luck.



“Ghana cannot become a great and strong nation if we continue the practice of watching while the majority of Ghanaian children do not go to school or drop out before they get the chance to get a high school education because it is not compulsory. My point is that The British, Americans, Germans, French, Chinese, Singaporeans and others have achieved prosperity because public school education at the primary and secondary levels has been free and compulsory and as a result have a better educated workforce to fuel higher productivity.”



