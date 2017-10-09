Land Guards’ Activities At Abehenease, Hindrance To Investors – Elders

Library Image Related Stories The chiefs and elders of Abehenease, near Amasaman in the Greater Accra Region, have appealed to the Regional Police Command to help stop activities of land guards in the area since they ward off investors.



They contended that the land guards have become gangs of criminals and have been terrorising residents, land owners and potential investors who wanted to develop the area.



Nii Okai Mensah I, Gyasehene of Abehenease and acting chief of the town, said this in a statement read on his behalf at a press conference to round off the Homowo Festival at Abehenease.



He said the unprecedented rise of violent crimes by the land guards had negative effects on the social and economic lives of the residents.



“The brutalities have become common in the area as the land guards perpetuate their criminal activities with impunity,” he said, adding that “hardly a day passes without developers’ buildings being marked to produce documents or chased to pay digging fee.”



Nii Mensah said if the activities of land guards went on unchecked, the much-needed development of the Ga West Municipality would not be achieved.



Mr Emmanuel Djartei Abbey, the principal elder of the Ama Asor Family of Abehenease, ruled out chieftaincy dispute in the insecurity being created by the land guards.



He said there was the need for the citizenry to value peace and live up to their responsibilities so as to leave a good legacy for the future generations.



Mr Abbey said it was sad that some unscrupulous persons were using the land guards to create unstable conditions in the area, and that it was about time the people came together and dialogued for the progress of the community.



“The seven family heads of Abehenease must unite and mobilise the people for development,” he said.