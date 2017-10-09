Ghana Records Eight Major Gas Explosions In Three Years

Related Stories Ghana recorded eight major gas explosions in three years. The cases, which were recorded between 2014 and 2017, led to the death of more than 200 people. They include the Kwame Nkrumah Circle explosion on June 3, 2015.



Six of the explosions were recorded in the Greater Accra Region, one in Takoradi in the Western Region and one at Kasoa in the Central Region.



The most recent gas explosion occurred on Saturday, October 7, 2017, at Atomic Junction near Madina, Accra.



Two of the cases occurred in 2014, two in 2015, one in 2016 and three in 2017.



Breakdown



In the Greater Accra Region, the six explosions were recorded at various places within the capital.



Nungua explosion



On July 19, 2014, one person reportedly died, while five others sustained various degrees of injury during a gas explosion which occurred at Nungua Zongo in Accra.



The incident was believed to have been caused by a faulty cylinder that was used in the house of the affected family.



Kwame Nkrumah Circle incident



On June 3, 2015, an explosion at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle led to the death of more than 150 people.



It was caused by a combination of floods and an explosion at a sales point of the Ghana Oil Company (GOIL) at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle.



Most of the victims were people who had gathered at the fuel station for shelter during the heavy rain.



Trade Fair explosion



On December 23, 2016, nine people died in a gas explosion that occurred near the Ghana International Trade Fair Centre.



About 12 others who sustained various degrees of injury were rushed to the 37 Military and the La General hospitals.



Eyewitnesses said the explosion occurred around 5.30 p.m. and swept through the street onto parts of the Trade Fair Centre.



Tema explosion



On August 18, 2017, there was a gas explosion at Delta Agro, a manufacturer of soaps at the Tema Industrial Area, leading to the death of a young man.



According to the Administrative Manager of the company, Mr Eric Ampomah, the explosion occurred when workers tried to clean a tank containing dirty oil.



He said the tank which exploded contained dirty oil and that some contractors were working on it at the time; there was built-up pressure and it caused the tank to explode.



Tulip Inn Hotel explosion



On September 26, this year, a gas explosion at the Tulip Inn Hotel at Shiashie in Accra claimed the lives of four employees after all attempts to save their lives at the hospital proved unsuccessful.



The incident, which occurred around 1 p.m. in the hotel’s kitchen, affected the four hospitality staff – Francis Dzigbor, electrician; Emmanuel Baffoe Gyan, gas technician; Alex Akomani, cook, and William Gbedemashie, driver.



Atomic junction explosion



On October 7, 2017, a gas explosion at Atomic Junction left seven persons dead, with dozens injured.



Two of the deceased are said to have been knocked down by speeding vehicles during the chaos.



Two fuel stations, including a gas refill station at Atomic Junction, caught fire, leading to the destruction of several properties and loss of lives.



Takoradi explosion



On May 9, this year, 19 people sustained various degrees of injury when gas exploded at a spot near the Takoradi Technical University (TTU) on the Takoradi-Sekondi main road.



The injured, including four firemen, three Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) officials and a newspaper vendor, were rushed to the Effia-Nkwanta Regional Hospital for attention.



Kasoa explosion



On August 4, 2015 at Kasoa, two persons died when a gas cylinder exploded at a mechanic's shop at Ngleshie Amanfrom.



One other person sustained serious injuries from the blast which is said to have happened around 1 p.m.



Eyewitnesses said the three were doing maintenance works on the cylinders which contained oxygen when it exploded.