UPSA Students Demonstrate Over Fuel Station

Related Stories The entire students of the University of Professional Studies have staged a protest against the construction of a fuel station just behind their campus.



This comes after the massive gas explosion at the Atomic Junction that has claimed seven [7] lives with more than 130 people injured.



The explosion forced some students of the University of Ghana, Legon out from their hostels.



In a statement signed by UPSA SRC president Mr. Justice Gadugah, the students’ said they want authorities to act quickly to stop the construction of the fuel station with immediate effect.



“Due to the high number of casualties recorded by some students of UPSA, the executive council of the Students’ Representative Council (SRC) would like to by this notice inform the students of the University of Professional Studies, Accra declare a demonstration tomorrow, Monday 9th October 2017”. the statement read



Below are details of the statement



To: THE ENTIRE STUDENT POPULACE OF THE UPSA



CALL FOR A MASSIVE DEMONSTRATION



Due to the high number of casualties recorded by some students of UPSA,

the executive council of the Students’ Representative Council (SRC) would like to, by this notice inform the students of the University of Professional Studies, Accra declare a demonstration tomorrow, Monday 9th October, 2017.



We, therefore, call on all student leaders, student unions (NUGS, GUPS, USAG, etc) and all media houses to come on board to support the SRC as we embark on a demonstration demanding the immediate closure of the Sel filling station situated just behind the university.



Students are therefore advised to dress in black and red tomorrow with placards (Sel filling station must be closed down).



NB: Students should note that there will be no lectures tomorrow however, all students should be present for the demonstration.

Venue: Infront of LBC



Time: 08:30 am



Thank you.



Signed:

Justice Gadugah



Src President.

Issued:

Kwawukumey Winston