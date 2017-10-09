Shut Down Meteorological Agency; Give Workers’ Salaries To An Orphanage – Kofi Bentil

Related Stories Vice President of Policy Think Tank, IMANI Ghana, Kofi Bentil has proposed that the Meteorological Agency of Ghana must be closed down due to their ineffectiveness.



According to him, closing down the agency and giving their salaries to orphanages won’t hurt the country.



He made this statement in a post on his Facebook wall, today, October 6,2017.



“Said before, I repeat

If we shut down Meteo nothing will happen!.

We shd give their salaries to an orphanage. That’s better,” he posted on his wall.



This comes in the wake of heavy rains that have resulted in floods in cities such as Accra, Cape Coast, and Kumasi. Many Ghanaians have accused the Meteorological Agency of failing to predict the rainfall, and thus failing to warn Ghanaians about the rains.



In the past, many people have accused the Agency of being ineffective, and has led to some people not believing any update they bring out. Mr. Kofi Bentil becomes the latest high profile personality to call for the shutdown of the Agency.



Whether it will be possible to close down the Agency or not, only time will tell.