EC Brouhaha: Charlotte Osei's Accusers Withdraw Legal Action

Related Stories A petition filed by staff of the Electoral Commission (EC) against the Chairperson, Charlotte Osei, calling for a full-scale probe into various allegations, including willfully causing financial loss to the state and abuse of office has been withdrawn.



The petitioners withdrawn the application over the legitimacy of lawyer Thaddeus Sory to represent both the EC and Charlotte Osei.



The petitioners had argued that, Thaddeus Sory should not be allowed to represent the EC boss.



The application for withdrawal by the petitioners was granted by the presiding Justice Kwaku Ackaah-Boafo.



Justice Ackaah-Boafo in his ruling said the withdrawal has become necessary because lawyer for the petitioners Maxwell Opoku Agyemang has caused another lawyer to enter appearance on his behalf in the same matter in a different court and awarded the cost of GH¢4000 in favour of the lawyer for Charlotte Osei.



Background



Some staff of the EC on July 19 filed a petition against the Chairperson calling for a full-scale investigation into alleged misconduct and abuse of office on her part.



She was also accused by her staff for financial malfeasance.



The concerned staff in their petition claim her decision to cancel a contract awarded to Superlock Technologies Limited (STL), a company contracted to supply and manage Biometric Voter Registration machines (BVRs) and the Biometric Voter Devices (BVDs), as well as her directive for the payment of $76,000 to IT firm, Dream Oval, were fraudulent and hence she should be removed from office.



They have petitioned President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for her removal as well as sent a similar to the Economic and Organised Crime Office asking for investigations into Mrs Osei's stewardship.