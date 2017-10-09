Gas Explosion: We Are Not Ruling Out Khebab Seller Theory - Police

|
|
|
|
|
|
We cannot rule out the theory of the khebab seller being the cause of last Saturday’s fire at the Atomic junction, the police has said.
According to the Greater Accra Regional Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Efia Tenge, the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) has finished collecting samples of remnants of the incident and are not ruling out the angle of the khebab seller.
She told graphic online that a meeting of all stakeholders has been scheduled at 1pm Monday.
She said the meeting would determine whether to re-open that section of the road to traffic.
ASP Tenge said a temporary police station has been set up at the scene for easy access for people to be make complaints on the incident.
|
|
|
|
|Source: Daily Graphic
|
|
|
|
|
Comments (
): Post Your Comments >>
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
|
|
|
|
|