Investigate NLA Boss Over Corruption Allegations - Group Asks Prez Akufo-Addo

Related Stories The Objective Media Forum (OMF) has asked President Nana Addo Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to with immediate effect investigate the Director General of the National Lottery Authority (NLA), Kofi Osei Ameyaw over allegation of corruption leveled against him by the Concerned Voters Movement (CVM).



The Objective Media Forum in their statement described as “scandalous” the allegations leveled against the NLA boss.



The statement said: "CVM alleged that Mr. Ameyaw, David Lamptey (AG Director, legal of NLA) and Merlin Gaming Ghana Limited have conspired to defraud the nation of GHC15,000,000.00 as settlement for a legal claim by the Merlin Gaming Limited.”



CVM further alleged that “there was no legal, contractual agreement or justification for the payment to the company and currently, one Kojo Graham, Executive Vice Chairman of Lots-Services Ghana Limited has initiated a legal action following the payment at the Accra High Court.”



Below is the full statement:



INVESTIGATE NLA BOSS OVER CORRUPTION ALLEGATIONS



The Objective Media Forum wishes to draw the attention of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to a petition brought before him by a group calling itself CONCERNED VOTERS MOVEMENT’ over corruption allegations leveled against the current NLA boss Kofi Osei Ameyaw.



CVM alleged that Mr. Ameyaw, David Lamptey (AG Director, legal of NLA) and Merlin Gaming Ghana Limited have conspired to defraud the nation of GHC15,000,000.00 as settlement for a legal claim by the Merlin Gaming Limited.



CVM further alleged that there was no legal, contractual agreement or justification for the payment to the company and currently, one Kojo Graham, Executive Vice Chairman of Lots-Services Ghana Limited has initiated a legal action following the payment at the Accra High Court.



They also alleged that the NLA boss has violated Section 3 of the Lotto Act which mandates the authority to transfer the net balance in the Lotto Account on monthly basis to the Consolidate Fund by refusing to do same and rather transferred it into a private account without the board’s approval.



Aside that, they have also alleged that the proposed 30,000 kiosks by the NLA boss was not authorized by the Public Procurement Authority and these kioks would be built in China at a cost of $4000 per one. Kofi Ameyaw was also accused of paying an amount of $12,000 to the Africa-America Institute without approval from the board.



The allegations are serious and scandalous hence our call on the president to immediately initiate a body to investigate the NLA boss.



We also stand by the call by the group on the president and particularly parliament to kick against passing the Lotto and Lotteries Authority Bill, 2017 into law. Under the Lotto and Lotteries Authority Bill, 2017, no provision has been made for the legalisation of banker-to-banker lottery and aside that “no provision was made for the Public-Private Partnership of NLA with the Banker-to-Banker Lotto Operations.



We strongly stand by the position of the group that passing the Lotto and Lotteries Authority Bill, 2017, into law will amount to creating a monopoly for the NLA.



Objective Media Forum is calling on the CID, EOCO, BNI to investigate Kofi Osei Ameyaw over GHC15,000,000 rot.



Signed

Samuel Antwi

Conveynor