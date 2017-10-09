Atomic Gas Explosion Was Not Caused By Khebab Seller - Fire Service

Related Stories The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has dismissed suggestions that last Saturday's deadly gas explosion was ignited by the charcoal grill of a khebab seller.



According to the Public Relations Officer of the GNFS, Prince Billy Anaglatey determining the cause of the fire should be left to technical persons such as the GNFS to investigate.



He explained that having a khebab seller around the scene of the gas leakage does not mean that was the cause of the inferno because there were other factors such as the direction and speed of the wind at play.



"I saw people coming out with the cause of the fire and I want to say that to determine the cause of the fire should be left to we the technical people to determine what exactly the cause is.



"It is wrong, I saw on social media they were saying that it was even a khebab seller who has caused that".