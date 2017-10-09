Two Dead, Dozens Injured In Accident Involving MMT Bus & Bauxite Truck

Related Stories At least two people died and several others injured last Saturday evening when a truck loaded with bauxite crashed a Metro Mass Transit (MMT) bus at Assin-Fosu in the Central Region.



The speeding truck was said to have veered off its lane, and crashed the driver side [left] of the MMTbus causing that side of the metal build of the bus to rip off from the front end to the back tire area.



Driver of the truck, who refused to stop and attempted to run away, has been arrested by the Police.



Eyewitnesses told our correspondent Kwame Kakarba that the truck which was moving from Takoradi to Kumasi was speeding.



According to the witnesses, a taxi which was ahead of the truck realised the speed of the truck was so much for which reason the taxi driver gave way by moving to the shoulder of the road.



Just when the truck moved past the taxi, the witnesses said the truck skidded off its lane and crashed into the MMT bus which was moving from the opposite direction. The MMT was travelling from Kumasi to Takoradi.



“Two persons died on the spot. The driver did not stop because he had the advantage to run but the Police at Fosu were alerted and they notified officers at the various Police barriers along the road. The truck driver was eventually arrested,” our correspondent reported.



The injured were rushed to a hospital at Fosu and Cape Coast Interbeton Hospital where they are receiving treatment.