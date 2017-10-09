President Warns Fertilizer Smugglers

Related Stories President Nana Akufo-Addo has warned smugglers of subsidised fertilizer that they would be made to face the full rigours of the law.



He said "We will not allow few greedy people to derail the Planting for Food and Jobs programme" through smuggling of subsidised fertilizer.



President Nana Akufo-Addo gave the warning when he paid a courtesy call on the Kpembewura, Babanye Ndefosu (II) at Kpembe, near Salaga in the East Gonja District on Sunday.



The courtesy call on the Kpembewura formed part of the President's three-day visit to the Northern Region, which began on Friday.



The government began implementing the Planting for Food and Jobs programme this year but there are reports of some people smuggling the subsidised fertilizer.



President Nana Akufo-Addo emphasised that the subsidized fertilizers were meant for Ghanaian farmers and not to be smuggled to neighbouring countries warning that smugglers would not be spared.



He said government was working to improve irrigation systems to ensure an all-year round agricultural production.



He assured the people of East Gonja that the Salaga water system would be absorbed into the urban water system adding two million dollars had been earmarked to address the water crises at Salaga.



Kpembewura Ndefosu (II) appealed to the government to construct the remaining stretch of the Tamale-Salaga road, improve education, and health infrastructure in the area.



He also appealed for a mechanised agricultural facility in the area for improved agricultural production.