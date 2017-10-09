Class 2 Pupil’s Mystery Death… CCTV Cameras May Expose Murderers

Library Image Related Stories Enquiries into the mysterious death of a seven-year-old class two pupil of the New Nations International School at Ashaley-Botwe in the Greater Accra Region have revealed that there were CCTV cameras that could help the police in their investigations.



Prince Martin, 7, also called Junior, was found unconcious near the mother’s shop at Botwe Abu-Dankari on Tuesday, less than three hours after returning from school.



The police at the La-Nkwantanang District Command say they are investigating the mysterious death of the seven-year-old pupil.



The District Commander at the La-Nkwantanang District Police, Mrs Gladys Mpere, earlier confirmed a report of such a case, but refused to give further details.



This paper, in its Thursday, October 4, edition reported that the police said per their preliminary investigations they suspected foul play, but no arrest had been made.



The paper also stated that two holes were found in the stomach of the boy, an indication that he was stabbed with a sharp metal object.



When the paper visited the accident scene on Friday, it spotted at the place CCTV cameras which could help the police in their investigations.



However, what was not clear was whether the CCTV cameras were working or not.



Background



Narrating her side of the story to the paper, the traumatised mother of the boy, Madam Gladys Antwi, said on Tuesday, September 26, she went to church and while on her way back to her shop, she realised it was about to rain.



She said she called her elder daughter, Lily, and asked her to go and pick Junior from school. “Before I got there, Lilly had brought him from school. I ensured that he ate and had done his homework, so Junior was just around the shop playing, and I asked Lilly to get us a taxi so we would go home, because market was bad.”



“But few minutes later, a neighbour’s shop attendant came to inform me that Junior was lying there motionless and when she tried calling him, Junior did not respond.



“I went there, and I saw him lying there flat and motionless so I held him; he was weak, but he was breathing, so I shouted and people came around and we took him to the Kekele Hospital, but when we got there we were told he was dead. Two holes were detected in his stomach. We found an iron rod at where he was lying and sand spread over the blood that came out of him.



“The doctor immediately called the police and we went to the Madina Police and made a report so in the evening an officer of the Criminal Investigations Department came to the hospital and said we should send him to the cold room at the Police Hospital.”