Indiscipline Among Lawyers Too High – CJ

The Chief Justice, Sophia Akuffo, has bemoaned the growing indiscipline at the Bar of Ghana and has charged newly enrolled lawyers to be of good behaviour.



According to Justice Akuffo, the high level of indiscipline among lawyers in Ghana is alarming and disappointing.



Addressing 208 lawyers newly called to the Ghana Bar at the enrolment ceremony held at the Banquet Hall of the State House on Friday, the Chief Justice said the disciplinary committee of the General Legal Council (GLC) was overwhelmed by the numerous misconduct complaints against lawyers.



She charged the newly enrolled lawyers to uphold all the rules governing the profession they have chosen.



“We are witnessing these days a distressing increase in the number of disciplinary complaints that come before the disciplinary committee of the GLC against lawyers, especially the younger ones at the Bar.



“The root cause of most of these complaints is lack of self-discipline and the desire to get rich quick on the part of new lawyers,” the Chief Justice stated.



Justice Akuffo called on the lawyers to, at all times, observe the rules and ensure that none of them ever appears before the disciplinary committee of the GLC.