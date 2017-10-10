River Offin Deaths: 5 Bodies Found So Far

Library Image Related Stories Five of the six bodies that got missing on Friday, October 6, 2017 as a result of the over flooding of River Offin at Amadaa in the Atwima Mponua District of Ashanti Region have been recovered.



Four were found yesterday while the first one was found late Saturday evening.



Unfortunately, they were dead at the time the rescue team arrived at the site where their bodies were floating on the river.



Today gathered that people of the area believe they were not washed away just because of the over flooding but attributed it to the anger by the river god.



Traditional authorities upon seeing the bodies of the deceased persons could not also rule out a possibility of fury on the part of the river god as they described the mortal remains as gustily mutilated.



Earlier, series of rituals have been performed at the river’s bank to pacify the gods so that they would allow the bodies of the victims to be found and buried appropriately.



Meanwhile, the high rise of the river has not subsided and getting more dangerous by the day, making several people risk their lives by travelling across the river in small boats.



The Ashanti Regional Minister, Hon Simon Osei Mensah, who visited the town yesterday to commiserate with the people, advised them not to overload the boat which was acquired about 13 years ago.



He also went with some live jackets to be given to those who would board the boat to their farms or villages.