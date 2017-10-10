Ghana Is Losing Too Many Lives To Disasters - Minister

Related Stories The Minister for Interior, Ambrose Derry, is alarmed that Ghana is losing too many lives to disasters.



He said the country must take action against things that are causing these disasters.



He has, therefore, asked security forces in the country to assist government to tackle the many disasters occurring in the country of late.



The Minister says many of these disasters hitting parts of the country and taking the lives of many Ghanaians could be avoided or prevented if the various security forces intensify their operations.



Addressing the police command at Sekondi during his tour of the Western Region to familiarise himself with the operations of the security forces, the Minister called for effective collaboration between government and the security forces to win the battle against avoidable disasters.



He said the country is beginning to lose many lives to these preventable disasters. "We are losing too many lives and that is not good for our country," he cautioned.



He explained measures his ministry and other government agencies are putting in place to deal with the security threats that some of these disasters pose to the average Ghanaian.



He expressed satisfaction with latest statistics on crime prevention and management, as well as the overall performance of the police force, and appealed to officers to remain committed to the security of the country.



He assured them of their promotions, noting that all police officers due for promotion will be made to go through the process.



At least, this for him, can serve as one of the guaranteed motivations for them to continue to give off their best in protecting the lives and properties of Ghanaians.



At the Prisons Service, he assured officers that government would liaise with relevant institutions and agencies to enhance their conditions of service.



He said the challenges facing officers of the prisons and fire services have been tabled before government, and effort would be made to tackle them one by one.



He explained that the security construction and sustenance of peace for national development rests squarely with the various forces, and they must remain disciplined in order to serve to the best of their ability.



He urged the men in uniform to monitor the Ghanaian society with all the security lenses they can afford.



This, he said, would guarantee citizens the peace required to go about their normal duties.