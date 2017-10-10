We Need A Public Inquiry Into Atomic Gas Explosion - Senyo Hosi

Related Stories Chief Executive Officer of the Chamber for Bulk Oil Distributors (CBOD), Senyo Hosi has called on government to sanction all authorities of the Atomic Junction gas station whose negligence led to the massive gas explosion on Saturday, October 7.



Speaking in an interview with host Kwami Sefa Kayi on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo', he expressed disgust over the conduct of the authorities stressing it is about time people are held accountable for their actions and inactions.



According to him, any individual, who per investigations, is found to have failed to execute his/her duties effectively resulting in the gas explosion should be made to face the full rigors of the law.



Mr. Senyo Hosi urged the government to enforce the laws governing the gas sector to ensure there are no further explosions in the offing.



Dismissing claims that the explosion might have been ignited by a Khebab seller, Mr. Hosi said the blame should be laid at the doorstep of the Atomic gas station authorities who failed to take precautionary measures to safeguard the vicinity.



He attributed the explosion to "criminal negligence" and is asking the government to set up a public enquiry which will be telecast live on national television in full glare of the general public.



“We need to enforce the laws and hold people accountable to the latter . . . Immediately, we have to commission a proper investigation; open, not a secret under a Committee that cannot be seen but open for everyone to see. Everybody should see that you’re being grilled to the latter to get to the bottom of the matter and whoever is responsible, government takes the initiative to punish you accordingly . . . Deal with the people line by line. Everybody who’s responsible, we have to hold them accountable and we must start with a public inquiry”.



Mr. Hosi believed when sanctions are meted out to the people responsible for the gas station, it will serve as deterrent to players in the sector.









