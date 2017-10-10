Major Mahama Pathologist Summoned To Court Over Delay In Postmortem Report

Related Stories An Accra district court has issued an order to the head of the pathology department of the 37 military hospital and pathologist Lawrence Adusei to appear before and explain the delay in the release of the postmortem report of Major Maxwell Mahama.



This follows a plea by the prosecution to the court praying for it's intervention in other to get the postmortem report.



In his submission lead prosecutor DSP George Amega told the court they hav been chasing the report from the 37 military hospital without success.



Major Maxwell Mahama of the 5 Battalion of Infantry at Burma Camp in Accra who was on detachment duties at Diaso in the Central Region was lynched to death by the youth of the town.



The officer was on operational duties at the Alaska C&G Mining Company at Amenase Forest, near Diaso in the Central Region.



He was said to be jogging when some residents accused him of being part of a robbery gang that stormed Denkyira-Obuasi the previous day.



Other reports say the assemblyman of the area organised some youth in the town to beat him to death.



Twenty five people are currently facing trial on the charge of murder.