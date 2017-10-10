The NPA To Recruit 200 Safety Auditors To Enforce Safety, Health Standards

Related Stories The National Petroleum Authority (NPA) is to recruit the services of 200 safety auditors to enforce compliance of safety and health standards at fuel filling stations.



According to Boakye Agyarko, Minister of Energy, the move forms part of urgent measures earmarked for implementation to end the growing incidence of gas explosion.



He said the safety inspection team would include trained personnel with requisite skills and knowledge on modern gas safe-keeping procedures, saying that the NPA would be meticulous in the selection process to avoid employing sub-standard officers.



Mr Agyarko was speaking to journalists in Accra yesterday after the inauguration of the Board of Directors of the Ghana National Gas Company.



Chaired by Christine Churcher, other members include Dr Ben K.D. Asante, Andrew Kofi Egyapa Mercer, Stephen Sumani Nayina, Awulae Amihere Kpanyinli, Abraham Ossei Aidooh, Delphine Dogbegah, Nana Owusu Ansah Ababio and Joseph Kwaku Acolatse.



The Energy Minister said the ministry has developed a policy document to provide operational principles that highlight safety standards and conforms to international best gas handling practices.



The policy, Mr Agyarko said would ensure controlled siting of fuel filling stations under strict safety conditions to minimise the incidence of gas disasters and its accompanying effects.



He tasked the Ghana Gas Board to initiate moves to expand the current processing plant to accommodate flows from the Greater Jubilee and TEN and ensure interconnection of Ghana Gas system with West African Gas Pipeline Company (WAGP) for reverse flow to TEN and interconnection with Offshore Cape Three Points (OCTP).



The minister urged the Board to focus on resolving the frequent facility outages at both upstream and downstream installations resulting in gas supply interruptions and power curtailment and ensure a safe and cost effective evacuation of the produced Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) including LPGs evacuation and condensates and pentanes offtake.



The Board, Mr Agyarko said must ensure appropriate execution of all gas sales agreements and resolve all outstanding debt issues with upstream and downstream partners.



He charged them to lead the establishment of a viable community relationship with all project affected communities and maintain sustainable corporate social responsibility.



On behalf of the other board members, Madam Churcher expressed gratitude to the President for the opportunity and pledged to work together with management to make the company financially independent and maximise operating revenues to support government’s developmental agenda.