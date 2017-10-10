GES To Determine Fate Of 7 Interdicted SHS Heads Next Week

Related Stories The fates of seven interdicted Senior High School (SHS) administrators will be known by next week when the Ghana Education Service (GES) Council takes a decision on allegations against them.



Comprising five headmasters, an assistant headmaster and an administrative staff, they were interdicted by the GES last month for flouting the free SHS implementation guidelines.



Some of them charged illegal fees while some had vacancy in their schools but were turning students away although government had provided funds for the students.



They are Mrs. Florence Prah, headmistress of Kwanyako SHS; Mrs. Mercy Ocloo, headmistress of Ahantaman SHS, Mr Christian Attram Gyetekey, headmaster of Asesewa SHS.



Others are Mr Julian Koon, headmaster of the Akumfi Ameyaw SHS ,Techiman, his assistant Mr Jacob Baazong , and Mr George Frimpong Kwarteng and a staff of the school and headmaster of Presbyterian Senior High School, La, Accra , Mr Samuel Salamat.



Prof Kwasi Opoku Amankwa, Acting Director-General of GES told the Ghanaian Times in a brief telephone interview yesterday that investigation into the allegations would be completed soon.



He said a report will be sent to the GES Council which would meet either this week or the next to determine the respective sanctions if indeed the accused heads are found guilty.



It is recalled that in September, Mr. Blasu Wisdom, the headmaster of Pentecost SHS, Koforidua and Rev. S. P Elewokor , the assistant headmaster of Duffor SHS who were accused of similar offences were relieved of their posts.



At a press conference after GES summoned them on the allegations, Prof Amankwa announced that they are to be posted outside of their respective schools to teach in the classroom.



He said Mr S. C. K Agbakey, headmaster of Duffor SHS was to be reprimanded for poor supervision.



He explained that the guidelines for the free SHS, was distributed to the heads on August 21 and was supplied them again at the Conference of Heads of Assisted Secondary Schools (CHASS) recently held in Ho in the Volta Region.



On illegal fees, he said the amount to be absorbed by government was agreed upon by the CHASS and the GES Council and that the teachers had no justification to charge students.



The Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) and the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT) have since criticised the GES for its decision, describing it as harsh and without due process.