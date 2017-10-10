Arrest Nsukwao River Polluters – NADMO

Related Stories The National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) in the Eastern Region has urged the Police to intensify efforts to arrest culprits who discharged textile waste chemicals into the Nsukwao River in the New Juaben Municipality.



Some unknown persons on Saturday discharged significant quantity of dye chemical waste into the river which joins the Densu River, a major water of source in Ghana.



The discharge led to red discoloration of the river for four hours creating fear and panic among the residents in the municipality.



Dye chemical in a river is dangerous to both aquatic life and human consumption.



Chief Inspector Ebenezer Sakyi, Station Officer at the Central Police station who led investigators to unravel the mystery behind the discoloration of the river told the DAILY HERITAGE that the suspects are at large, but their places of abode have been identified.



However, a statement issued by NADMO and signed by the Eastern Regional Director, Mr Kwame Appiah Kodua urged the Police to step up efforts to arrest the culprits.



“NADMO Eastern Region unequivocally condemns this utterly absurd behaviour of the suspected persons who are also believed to be at large.



“We wish to use this opportunity to invite the Police Service to help find and bring these suspected criminals before the law. NADMO Eastern Region, wishes to advice that we desist from polluting our water bodies, as such acts may endanger lives.” The statement noted.



