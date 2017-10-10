Ghanaians Need Education On Handling Burns Victims - Surgeon

Related Stories The Director of the Reconstructive Plastic Surgery and Burns Centre (RPS&BC) at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra, Dr Opoku Ware Ampomah, has stated that Ghanaians need more education on handling burns victims.



In his view, “there is a lot of ignorance, especially among the general public on how to manage fire incidents and administer first aid to burns victims.”



According to Dr Ampomah, casualty rates of fire incidents would be considerably low if only the general public had basic knowledge in managing such situations.



“Even in our schools, we don’t have any training for burns. Burn awareness should be a part of our curriculum in our educational system. There are many people who pass through our system, but are totally ignorant about burns and first aid.



“This is something we need to look at so we don’t have a generation that is totally ignorant about burns, first aid and how to prevent domestic fire outbreak,” he stated on Citi FM.



He revealed that 80% of burns cases are caused by domestic fires, adding that it is therefore important that every Ghanaian has some level of knowledge on how to deal with fire situations.



Dr Ampomah said this would help complement the efforts of medical professionals in ensuring that burn victims sustain minimal injuries as possible.



He made these comments following last Saturday’s gas explosion at Atomic Junction in Accra in which seven people died while 132 others sustained various degrees of injury.



Dr Ampomah added that many of the injured were traumatised because they were oblivious of the next line of action in the wake of the unfortunate incident, resulting in a stampede.



The surgeon said for instance, people should know that they have “to lie on the ground and roll when their clothes catch fire because if you run, you’re rather fanning the flames.”



Dr Ampomah further noted that, many buildings across the country are improperly constructed to facilitate the easy tackling of fire incidents, as many buildings even lack smoke detectors which ‘do not cost much.’



Lack of co-ordination in emergency response



Dr Ampomah further expressed his disappointment at emergency response units in the country, stating that delays in such responses are due to lack of co-ordination between appropriate agencies.



“When these disasters occur, there is no proper co-ordination between those who have the expertise to provide care for the patients, and those at the emergency service front. We need a proper national center for burns. Existing centers to manage burn victims is ill-equipped with majority of the staff having very little knowledge in taking care of fire systems.”



He said as a country “what we are doing now is making do with what we have, but in terms of international standards, we are not there yet.”



Dr Ampomah noted that in collaboration with the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation, plans are underway to establish Intensive Care Centers for the country.



“For the first time in the country’s history, through international funding, a batch of nurses has been specially trained to handle burn victims. The training was the initiative of the RPS&BC at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital.”



The surgeon further charged government to invest more in centers designated to deal with burns, to increase their capacity because “the sighting of a lot of filling stations and gas stations are disasters waiting to happen.”