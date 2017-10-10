Chiefs, Pastors Clash Over ‘Red River’

Related Stories The New Juaben Traditional Council has clashed with the Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council (GPCC) which claimed that the Nsukwao River which turned red on Saturday was a sign of God’s anger over attempts by the Traditional Council and faceless operatives of National Security to stop a mega crusade dubbed ‘Koforidua for Christ’ which ended last Friday.



Turnout for the crusade was low due to the challenges the church faced before being given clearance to hold the crusade.



Dr Lawrence Tetteh, President of Worldwide Miracle Outreach and some pastors of GPCC visited the river scene to pray.



Bishop Yaw Adu, founder of House of Prayer Church and eminent member of the local GPCC told the Daily Heritage that the incident was a sign of judgement day.



“The first day attendance was not good, second day same but on the third day it wasn’t bad. In all, there were miracles, signs and wonders, God was showing his powers, there were miracles upon miracles so on Friday, we said that, yes that was an unseen hand, we have found out that there were some people who were not interested in the crusade coming, they were not interested in the gospel.



“We heard that Nsukwao had turned blood, so we came to pray because we knew that it was a sign of judgement day.”



However, in a furious rebuttal, the Krontihene of New Juaben, Barfuor Tutu Nyantakyi Boateng described the claims by the clergy as deceptive and falsehood.



“These so-called pastors and bishops in Koforidua, they don’t know what they are saying, if somebody, a citizen of Ghana who in the process of disposing Tie and Dye chemicals has poured these into the Nsukwao River which to me is a criminal offence, why do you attribute this to God showing some signs and wonders, what kind of signs and wonders are these?



“They are false prophets and false bishops, some of them, they don’t know the Bible they don’t know what they are doing, they are just deceiving the public. This is a pure criminal offence, and the person must be arrested and dealt with, it has nothing to do with the Akwantukese and it has nothing to do with the Traditional Council.”