Seven Die In Separate Accidents

The Suhum accident, which occurred last Monday night, claimed the lives of five persons while the Assin Nyankumasi accident that happened last Saturday claimed two lives.



Suhum



At Suhum, a Toyota Hiace bus that was travelling from Kasoa in the Central Region to Koforidua in the Eastern Region crashed into a Sprinter bus at Kyekyewere near Suhum.



One person died on the spot while 15 other passengers in both buses who sustained injuries are currently receiving treatment at the Suhum Government Hospital.



The Eastern Regional Police Public Relations Officer, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Ebenezer Tetteh, told the Daily Graphic that the driver of the Toyota Hiace bus with registration number ER 1058-16, in an attempt to overtake the Sprinter bus with registration number AW 1329-14, veered onto the opposite lane and crashed into the passenger side of the Sprinter bus.



The driver of the Toyota Hiace Bus has been identified as Mr Osei Asante.



According to him, only one person, Fati Seidu, has so far been identified among the deceased.



Assin Nyankumasi



With respect to the Assin Nyankumasi accident, two vehicles, a diesel truck and a Metro Mass Transit (MMT) bus, grazed each other with their driver’s sides, causing extensive damage to the MMT bus and resulting in injury to many of the passengers the Central Regional Police Public Relations Officer Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Mrs Irene Oppong, said a diesel truck with registration number AS7994-10 and loaded with coal was traveling from Takoradi to Kumasi, while an MMT bus with registration number AS 5664-Z was also travelling from Kumasi to Takoradi with passengers.



She said on reaching a spot just after the Fruit Land factory in the Assin North District, both vehicles grazed each other.



A female, about 24 years old, died on the spot while other injured passengers were rushed to the St Francis Xavier Hospital at Fosu.



Mrs Oppong said one of the two victims, Hannah Kobina, 27, who was subsequently referred to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi for further treatment, died on the way.



Her body has been deposited at the morgue of the St Francis Xavier Hospital awaiting autopsy.



ASP Oppong said the rest of the passengers, about 50, had since been treated and discharged.