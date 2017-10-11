Gas Explodes In Bakery At Mankessim

Related Stories Another gas explosion has occurred at Mankessim in the Central region following the devastating explosion at killed seven people at Atomic junction in Accra Saturday.



Fortunately, no casualty was recorded but properties worth millions were destroyed.



Ato Brown of local radio station, Coastal FM confirmed this on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem.



According to him, the gas explosion occurred at a bakery near a Methodist church in the area around 4:am Wednesday dawn.



He indicated that, the owner claimed the tube connected to the cylinder was leaking and quickly caught fire.



Ato Brown said the owner then rushed to call fire service to douse the fire to prevent it from spreading but there was no access route for the fire hydrants, it spread to other parts of the house destroying ovens and other cylinders in the home.



This occurred when the Mfantseman Municipal Assembly shut down six fuel stations at Mankessim, as a proactive measure to prevent any disaster.



The operation, which started on Monday and saw the closure of Shell filling station in the area, is to be replicated in all communities in the Municipality.