Anyone Who Doesn't Believe Satan Exists Is A Comedian - Rev. Eastwood Anaba

Related Stories "Anybody who pretends to believe in God, Christ, Angel Michael, Gabriel but you doubt Satan, you really don't believe in God" says Rev. Eastwood Anaba of the Eastwood Anaba Ministries (EAM).



The renowned man of God made these profound statements during the ongoing "eXperience Conference" at The Maker's House Chapel Int.



According to him, any person who claims to believe in God but does not “believe the devil exists," is nothing but "a comedian".



Giving a sermon titled "Jesus is praying for you" at the 2017 edition of Experience Conference, Rev. Eastwood Anaba stressed that a person's "knowledge of God and the supernatural of God is directly proportional to the amount of Satan you knew".



"The reason you believe in light is because you believe in darkness. I'm telling you if there's God as powerful as He is and as good as He is, then there's a devil as wicked as he is...Anybody who believes in abundant life must also be aware of the one that steals and kills and destroys. Otherwise even when God saves you, you cannot be thankful because you don't know what you were saved from. I tell you, ladies and gentlemen, people that know nothing about the devil, they find it difficult to know about God", he stressed.



"Experience Conference" is an annual programme by The Maker's House Chapel located at Point 1 off Kwabenya road. It’s aimed at bringing both believers and unbelievers together to experience the awe, power, grace and the transforming Word of God.



The 2016 edition of the Conference themed "The Wheels of Favour" was to expatiate on the divine favour and love of God for his creation.



This year's event under the theme "Jesus, The Christ” is driven to ensure people assimilate the authenticity of the story of Jesus Christ.



It is to bring people together to experience the "Almightiness of God" and a conduit to preach to the world that Jesus is not fiction, the General Overseer of TMHCI, Dr. Michael Boadi Nyamekye said at a press launch of the event a couple of weeks ago.



Rev Eastwood Anaba, who doubles as the Founder of the Fountain Gate Chapel, further stated the devil is so wicked that whether a person has an idea or otherwise of his evil plots, it will not stop him from being the destroyer and killer of destinies.



"You live on earth but your destiny is not only played on earth. Conversations take place in heaven. And the thing about it is that, ladies and gentlemen, the conversation in heaven; you're not privy to the conversation and you cannot also do anything about the conversation.



"...there's a lot of evil in the world. Evil! You have no idea the kind of evil you're dealing with. I pray to God Almighty to deliver you from evil. May God deliver you from evil...I'm telling you if the devil orchestrates that kind of agenda about you and God doesn't help you, you will not survive...Meetings take place concerning you and the meetings that take place are meetings of deities and supernatural entities", he said.



To him, any person who lives without conscious knowledge about the existence of the devil cannot claim to know God.



The Experience Conference 2017 begun on Monday, October 9 at TMHCI with last Sunday being the curtain raiser to the programme.



Speakers for this year are Dr. Michael Boadi Nyamekye, General Overseer of TMHCI, Rev. Eastwood Anaba of the Eastwood Anaba Ministries, Rev. Robert Ampiah Kwofi of the Global Revival Ministries and Rev. Frank Ofosu-Appiah of the All Nations Church.



The first day of the Experience Conference 2017 saw Rev. Ampiah Kwofi give a powerful sermon on the "Integrity of Jesus Christ". Tuesday, October 10 was Day 2 of the event.