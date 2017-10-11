MP Canvases Support For PWDs

Related Stories Member of Parliament (MP) for Krachi Nchumuru constituency in the Volta Region, Mr John Majisi, has called on government and other stakeholders in the disability sector to put in place measures to make life easy for Persons Living With Disabilities (PWDs) in the country.



According to him, government should include them in the Livelihood Empowerment against Poverty (LEAP) programme to improve their condition.



Mr. Majisi made the call in an interview with Today after he hosted some PLWDs in his constituency to outline measures put in place by his office to improve their lives.



He maintained that there was the need for government to take steps, as a matter of urgency, to domesticate the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons Living with Disability, making it possible for them to live a more meaningful and dignified life, especially their ability to access jobs without discrimination.



The MP, who is a member of the Parliamentary Sub-committee of Office Holding and Lands and Forestry, stated that given its importance, the issue of disability and inclusion became one of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in 2015.



He explained that Goal 4 of the SDGs was on inclusive and equitable quality education and promotion of lifelong learning opportunities for all, which calls for equal access to all levels of education and vocational training for the vulnerable, including persons with disability.



The Krachi Nchumuru lawmaker bemoaned how unfriendly some members of the society behave towards persons with disability, noting that every member of the society is a potential disabled person.



“Every abled person today can become disabled tomorrow. So we should treat our physically challenged brothers and sisters with dignity and respect,” he cautioned.



Mr. Majisi, however, donated a fully furnished office accommodation to the PWDs members in his constituency to help them have a convenient place to operate, while effort was being made to support them in other trades to earn a decent living in their communities.



He was unhappy governments over the years had failed to implement or enforce Act 715 and the UN Convention on Rights of Persons with Disability, which make it mandatory for all buildings to be made accessible to PWDs, stating that “Several buildings, roads, and recreational facilities have been made without compliant with these provisions as most are not accessible to persons with disability and do not have ramps or lift access.”



The Krachi Nchumuru lawmaker assured the people that as an advocate, he would continue to remind government on the plight of PWDs, adding that “action must be taken to ensure that people, especially children with disability, can safely access their classrooms and other facilities, just like their able counterparts.”



He further called for an inclusive disabled, as citizens, to have the same opportunity to live comfortably in our communities, learn in our schools, and earn a good wage for hard work.



The physically challenged persons, Mr. Majisi noted, has lagged behind the rest of the citizenry in meaningfully integrating and “we could and must do more, while continuing to stand up against contemptible and discriminatory policies coming against the vulnerable in society.



