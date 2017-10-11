Compel Korle-Bu To Provide Full Autopsy Report On Murdered MP

Korle-Bu Related Stories Prosecution in the late J. B. Danquah Adu, Member of Parliament (MP) for Abuakwa North, murder trial on Tuesday prayed the court to order the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital to provide the Police with full autopsy report.



According to Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) George Amegah, the Police do not have the full autopsy report on the late MP.



DSP Amegah also prayed the court to remand the accused persons in Prison custody as they await the advice from the Attorney General’s office.



The court therefore remanded Daniel Asiedu and Vincent Bosso who have been charged with abetment of crime to wit murder into Prison custody.



Asiedu is additionally charged with murder. They are expected to reappear on November 10.



Aseidu and Bosso were discharged from a High Court when the Attorney-General filed for discontinuation of the earlier trial but were later re-arrested and fresh charges preferred.



Earlier, Prosecuting DSP Amega told the court that Aseidu resides at Agbogboloshie and Bosso was his friend.



He said the deceased Joseph Boakye Danqauh Adu was the MP for Abuakwa North constituency in the Eastern Region.



Aseidu had been talking to Bosso to plan some robbery expedition. On February 8, last year, at about 23:30hours Aseidu and Bosso armed themselves with various implements such as a screw driver, a cutter, and knife left Agbogboloshie to East Legon on a robbery spree.



The accused persons walked around to see which house they were going to rob and eventually pointed at the house of the deceased as a potential house they were going to rob. Bosso however left after a disagreement on the choice of the MP’s house.



He said Aseidu entered the house of the deceased and noticed that there was light in the MP’s bedroom upstairs and that he could not easily access the room.



Aseidu took a ladder as aid and climbed onto the porch and entered the room through the window.



The deceased, who had arrived home earlier around 23.40 hours, had gone to bed. Asiedu on seeing the lights on in the deceased’s room entered and began to search the room. In the process, the MP woke up and attempted to stop Aseidu.



Asiedu who had a knife stabbed the deceased several times in the neck and chest. The MP bled and collapsed.



Whilst Aseidu was stabbing the MP, he (Asiedu) also sustained various cuts in his palm and chest.



Asiedu found in the room three mobile phones and later escaped through the adjourning house and fled.



A security man in the deceased’s house later found the ladder on the wall to the deceased’s room. The security man raised an alarm and he and other occupants in the house entered the MP’s room and saw the deceased in a pool of blood.



Autopsy report indicated that the MP died of excessive bleeding as a result of multiple stabbing. Investigations led to the arrest of accused persons. Aseidu had indicated that he only went there to steal.