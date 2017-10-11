Judge Furious Over Mahama Murder Trial

Related Stories Judge of an Accra circuit court has expressed dissatisfaction with the undue delays in releasing the autopsy report of the late Major Maxwell Adams Mahama, who was brutally murdered at Denkyira-Obuase in the Central Region about five months ago.



The judge, Ebenezer Kwaku Ansah, has subsequently ordered the court’s registry to write to the Pathology Department of the 37 Military Hospital to furnish the Director General of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service with the full autopsy report.



The court further ordered Dr. Lawrence Adusei, the pathologist who carried out the autopsy, to submit the report by the next adjourned date – October 26, 2017 – or appear before the court to explain what was causing the delay.



Twenty-two suspects have since been arrested by the police and are in prison custody assisting with further investigations whiles some others are still at large.



State prosecutor, DSP George Amega, told the court that the case investigators had forwarded the docket to the Attorney General but could not add the autopsy report as it was yet to be delivered by the hospital.



He said the full autopsy report was very necessary in carrying on with the case and prayed the court to order for the full report to enable the investigators to swiftly conduct their investigations.



He said it is not the intention of the state to delay the case as it is working assiduously to bring the perpetrators to justice.



Mr Kwaku Ansah, who was clearly surprised at how long it was taking for the report to be released, said he found it very strange that the report in a case that is of national interest was taking that long to be released.



Major Mahama was killed by some 22 suspects and others who are still at large during detachment duties at Denkyira-Obuasi..



Then army captain, Maxwell Mahama was on a 20-kilometre walk when he was reportedly mistaken for an armed robber by some women from whom he had bought some snails, when they sighted a side pistol with him.