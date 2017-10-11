Bolin Lana Commends Nana

Related Stories The Bolin Lana Mahamadu Abdulai, regent of the Abudu Royal Gate has urged Ghanaians to give President Nana Akufo-Addo their maximum support and cooperation to deliver on his campaign promises as he has already started.



The Regent of the Abudu royal family has praised the president for appointing a lot of northerners to serve in his government.



The Bolin-Lana declared his support and that of his kingdom for the president and his government while praying for the success and fulfillment of the president’s policies especially the pro-poor policies. He said Dagombas must unite for their socio-economic development and progress.



The Abudu Regent bemoaned the recurring acute water shortage that normally hits the locality, and admonished government to treat the problem with urgency.



The only source of water supply for the area has been left in ruins. The plant which used to supply water to the entire kingdom is now challenged, hence its capacity has drastically reduced and it is not able to supply the needed quantities of water for the area and its environs.



“I appeal to you to replace the treatment plant for us so we can have water flowing, a frequent water supply for that matter,” he pleaded.



The president has, however, assured the Abudu Family Regent of his government’s commitment to put an end to the acute water crisis in the Northern Region.



He revealed that government has secured a credit facility of $30 million from the Exim Bank of India to establish a water treatment plant which will pump water from the Oti River.



President Akufo-Addo indicated that all paper works for the commencement of the project will be done by the first quarter of 2018 and shortly after, the construction will kick start.



When completed, the facility will serve water to thousands of indigenes in the area and its environs.