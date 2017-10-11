I Prophesied Fire Disaster In 2017 - Owusu Bempah

Related Stories Founder and leader of Glorious Word Ministry International, Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah has said he prophesied last Saturday’s fire disaster at Atomic Junction during his 31st night church service last year.



Though he didn’t specifically mention gas explosion, he said he predicted a fire disaster in 2017.



Speaking on Accra-based Adom FM, Owusu Bempah said "On 31st December, 2016, God showed me a lot of things that will happen in the following year. This 31st I didn’t see anything concerning the Atomic junction gas explosion but I predicted a fire tragedy and we prayed about it.



"I remember I told my brother Nana Kwasi and Bishop Agyeman Prempeh that something will happen in Accra and if it doesn’t rain it will be a huge disaster. But specifically I didn’t mention gas."



The gas station explosion has killed at least 7 persons and injured 132 people.

An investigation has been commenced into the cause of the explosion.