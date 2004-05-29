Akufo-Addo Is My Role Model - 13-Year-Old KNUST Student

Ruth Ama Gyan-Darkwa Related Stories Ruth Ama Gyan-Darkwa, the 13-year-old student of Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) says the President Akufo-Addo is her role-model because of his scholarly nature.



In an interview with Kojo Yankson on Joy FM's Super Morning Show on Wednesday, Ruth explained that she did not have any female role models but looked up to the President because he is hardworking.



"The President... because he is hardworking and he learns a lot... His education took him many places," she said when quizzed about her role-models.



Explaining the rationale behind her decision to pursue a Bachelor of Science (B.Sc. Mathematics) in Mathematics at the KNUST, Ruth said the subject would broaden her mind to read courses such as Computer Science and Space Engineering.



She is also hoping to contribute to Ghana's effort in the space race on the African continent in the coming years.



"After the mathematics, it will broaden my mind to read another course. Computer Science or Space Engineering.



"I really like the software a lot, so I will like to be a computer scientist and also I would like to go into the space engineering to help Ghana race to the moon or space".



Background



Ruth, a native of Anyimon, Berekum in the Brong-Ahafo Region, and who lives at Prempeh College, Kumasi, where her father is a senior tutor became a national sensation after news broke that she had gained admission to KNUST.



She attended the Christ Our Hope International School in Kumasi, and later the Abraham Lincoln Junior High School (JHS), where she wrote the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) in JHS 1 at the Justice International School Asuofua in the Ashanti Region.



According to her father Mr Kwadwo Gyan-Darkwa, she then entered St. Louis Senior High School at age 10 and offered General Science, and continued to complete her Senior High (SHS) education at age 12 plus.



She was born on May 29, 2004, in Kumasi.