AMA Gets Sanitation Court

Related Stories The Mayor of Accra, Mohammed Adjei Sowah, has commissioned a new Sanitation Court at Accra Central to help curb indiscipline in the nation’s capital.



This adds up to the already established sanitation courts in other suburbs of Accra such as Ablekuma Central, Okaikoi North and La-Dadekotopon.



According to him, the new edifice would help enhance the work of the regular courts so the authorities can pay greater attention to sanitation-related matters.



“This court should be interested in prioritizing the needs of the city since all of us have agreed that we want to make Accra clean”, he said.



Hon. Sowah therefore urged the registrar and magistrate of the court to expedite action anytime sanitation-related issues are brought before them.



At a short ceremony held in Accra, the Major hinted that they were working hard towards investing in infrastructure to construct transfer stations that would act as points of refuse within the city.



“We admit that transporting refuse from the city centre to its final disposal sites is quite a long distance. From here to Tema and back is about 90 kilometres round trip and we admit that the motorcycles that are operating within the system largely will not have the capacity to go that trip and return.”



He urged stakeholders, traders, city dwellers and the entire citizenry to have a storage equipment in their house to be able to store waste.



“I entreat all service providers to register all households so that we will be able to collect their waste and dispose it off. Whiles we are working on that we expect the Metro Public Health to step up enforcement of the bylaws so that we will rid the city of filth”, he stressed.