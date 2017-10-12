I’m Expecting More Gas Explosions – Dr Kwesi Aning

Dr Kwesi Aning Related Stories Security Analyst, Dr. Kwesi Aning has said he was not surprised by the gas explosion at Atomic Junction in Accra.



Seven persons died from the Saturday night’s ghastly blast with over 100 others suffering various degrees of injuries.



“I wasn’t shocked at the Atomic junction explosion,” he told Starr Chat host Bola Ray Wednesday, adding: “I’m expecting more.”



His expectations, he argued are hinged on the fact: “We don’t enforce laws, we don’t care if institutions work…we actually celebrate failure in this country.”



President Akufo-Addo said in the aftermath of the explosion that he was “devastated” over the deaths recorded.



Government following the blast said it will soon announce a new directive in the coming days to deal with the frequent gas explosions in the country.

The government will issue a “solid policy to deal with it once and for all,” said vice president Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia whilst speaking at scene of the explosion Sunday. “This is one too many,” he added.



Also Minister of Energy Boakye Agyarko disclosed Monday that government had given the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) the necessary clearance to hire 200 auditors to make sure that safety standards are complied with at all gas stations across the country.



He said the Ministry has had extensive engagement with stakeholders in the industry about the new policy.



“I must admit that we have received some resistance from some vested interest who see this as impacting negatively on their businesses,” he observed adding, “But at the end of the day, what we ought to consider as a nation is the safety of our citizens over primary pecuniary interest. So it is that we will bring to the fore and make sure that the standard of care and safety around the handling of gas conforms to best international practice.”



The Chief Executive Officer of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) Hassan Tampuli said the sanctions for flouting the NPA’s safety regulations at the gas stations by their owners are nit “punitive enough,” adding “we cannot continue to do the same thing and expect new results.”