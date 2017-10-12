Gas Explosion: Government Asked To Be Proactive

Related Stories The Head Pastor and General Overseer of the House of Miracles Ministries, Prophet Sampson Amoateng has asked Government to be proactive in ensuring that Gas explosions and major fire out breaks in the country come to a halt.



According to him, this will help ensure further fire outbreaks and further loss of lives as a result of the in activeness of some of these institutions.



Prophet Sampson Amoateng who disclosed this at the 2017 edition of 'Akuafo Praize', a programme organized by the Akuafo Hall of the University of Ghana as part of their Hall week celebrations at the Akuafo Hall Quadrangle added that, government has a responsibility to ensure that all state agencies are properly functioning to ensure the safety and well being of Ghanaians.



"I believe this government like they have said will do everything possible to ensure that these state institutions work, because if they were properly executing their mandate this Atomic fire which claimed innocent lives would not have happened".



Residents of Atomic Junction in Madina were last Saturday thrown into a state of panic following the explosion at the gas station which spread to adjacent structures.



The huge fireball from the explosion could be seen with many people in the vicinity taking to their heels in a bid to escape the blaze.



In a statement signed by Information Minister Mustapha Hamid, the government said as of 11:30am on Sunday, at least seven people have been confirmed dead and 132 injured.



The satement said out of those injured, 64 persons have been discharged from the hospitals with 68 others receiving treatment.



Prophet Sampson Amoateng also commended the security agencies for their swift response when the disaster broke adding that they should be resourced enough to enable them carry out their duties efficiently.



He ceased the opportunity to pray for the student body and those who were left traumatized as a result of the gas explosion.



Over 1,300 students from Akuafo Hall and university's community attended the event.



