‘Give Us Details Of ‘Killer’ Chinese’

Library Image Related Stories A group calling itself the Wassa Youth Network for Development (WAYN-DEV) has asked security agencies in the area to provide adequate updates and details of the whereabouts of the Chinese national who shot to death one of their own.



Godwin Quaicoo (Nana Buah, aka Scorpy), was shot to death by a Chinese national in Wassa Akropong which incident sparked a few seeming riots by a cross-section of angered youth in a section of the town.



It took the timely intervention of the Paramount Chief of the area, Tetrete Okuamoah Sekyim II, with the help of the available security personnel, to restore calm.



In a press statement, the group said: “it lingers in their minds as to what actions must, and are being taken to bring the perpetrators of the ultimate incident to book and are asking of the whereabouts of the said culprits and the prosecution processes.”



”Believing in the rule of law in our country, we are aware that per the laws of our country, a suspect cannot be detained for not more than forty eight (48) hours after his arrest without being arraigned before a court of competent jurisdiction,” the statement said.



WAYN-DEV believed the incident was a climax of other incidence of intimidation, lawlessness, abuse of freedom, undermining of our hospitality and an increasing pace of insecurity in our area, following the insurgence of the Chinese expatriates in the area in the last few years.



The group asked, among other things these questions: who allowed the Chinese into the area and with what mobility and operational permits?, who helped them obtained licence and the deadly weapons being used by foreigners?



”If this incident could occur in the centre of the capital town, where there is the presence of security agencies, then what would have happened if it happened in the interior parts of our districts where there is no security presence?” the youth group asked.



WAYN-DEV therefore called on major stakeholders, especially the Amenfi East District Security Council, headed by the district chief executive to step up their operations and programmes to reassure the youth and people of Wassa Akropong and its environs that peaceful cohabitation with other foreign nationals was the ideal way for development.



