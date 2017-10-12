Two Chinese Bodies Support Gas Explosion Victims With GH¢50,000

Related Stories The Ghana Chinese Chamber of Commerce and the Ghana Association of Chinese Societies have made a cash donation of GH¢50,000 to the 37 Military Hospital to defray part of the cost of the medical bills of the victims of the Atomic Junction gas explosion in Accra.



It also forms part of the corporate social responsibility drive of the two associations, meant to strengthen the social ties between the two countries.



Worrying development



The Chairman of the Chinese Societies in Ghana, Mr Tang Hong, who presented the cheque, described the incident as unfortunate and worrying.



"The Chinese Community in Ghana is saddened to hear of the tragic event which occurred on Saturday, October 7, 2017,” he said.



“The donation is a token to show our concern to the accident victims and we are hopeful that this modest contribution will go a long way to defray some of the hospital expenses," he added.



Appeal



The Commanding Officer of the 37 Military Hospital, Col. Micheal Yeboah- Agyapong who received the cheque on behalf of the hospital, thanked the Chinese Society for supporting to provide the medical needs of the victims.



He said burns took a longer time to heal and, therefore, it was expensive to treat patients who had suffered from fire disasters.



Col. Yeboah-Agyapong subsequently appealed to other organisations to support the hospital in meeting the medical needs of the victims