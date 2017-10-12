Bimbilla: Nakpaa-Naa Finally Buried After 3-Years

Related Stories The body of the late Nakpaa-Naa Salifu Dawuni, has finally been buried at his private residence in Bimbilla, nearly three years after his demise.



The burial was done in accordance with the traditions and customs of Nanung at 7:00pm Wednesday, October 11, 2017.



He was buried amidst heavy security at the burial site, the Bimbilla Regent’s palace, and at some vantage points in the Bimbila Township.



This latest development is a sigh of relief to the late Nakpaa-Naa Salifu Dawuni’s family.



Hundreds of residents of Bimbilla Township paraded the streets wailing ,when the family heads aided by security operatives escorted the remains from the Bimbila Training College to his private residence for burial.



The late Nakpaa-Naa Salifu Dawuni passed on 5th March 2014, and his remains have been deposited at the Yendi Hospital morgue.



The Northern Regional Security Council (RECSEC), in consultation with the Nanumba North District Security Committee (DISEC), finally gave the late chief’s family the right to bury him at his private residence in Bimbilla.



The RECSEC reinforced security presence in the Nanung (Bimbila) traditional area ahead of the burial.



Earlier in a Citi News interview, Chairman of the RECSEC, Salifu Sa-eed, pleaded with both sides of the chieftaincy divide to cooperate with the law enforcement agencies.



He emphasized the need for all stakeholders and residents of Bimbilla to exercise maximum restraint before, during and after the burial.



He reassured residents of Nanung of government’s neutrality in handling the Bimbilla chieftaincy dispute.



Gov’t officials meddling in Bimbilla chieftaincy issues – Minority



Ahead of the burial, the Minority in Parliament called on President Akufo-Addo, to call officials of his government who have allegedly been interfering in the Bimbilla chieftaincy dispute, to order.



According to the Minority, despite the President’s directive for his appointees not to get involved in the dispute, there have been claims that some members of the administration have tried to influence the matter.