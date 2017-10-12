NDC Chairman’s Sons Crushed To Death

Library Image Related Stories The Branch chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for Domeabra Obom Constituency, Mr Kobena Abeka, burst into tears when news reached him that his two sons had met their untimely death yesterday morning while on their way to school.



The two, Eugene Abeka, 17, and Christian Abeka, 14, were Form two students of Odupong Community Senior High School, near Ofankor in the Kasoa area.



The two were on their way to school on a motorbike being ridden by Eugene when they were hit by a truck.



A relative of the family, Mr Michael Kojo, told the DAILY HERITAGE in an interview that the two brothers left home around 5:30a.m. for school and upon reaching the Nurses Junction on the Abiam University road, a Kia truck with registration No. GW 3268-17 from Kasoa on a top speed hit them violently, killing them instantly.



He said after the incident, police officers from the Kasoa Division came to the scene but later realised that the area falls under Amanfrom so they called officers from Amanfrom to handle the situation.



“When the Amanfrom police came to the scene they managed to retrieve the bodies and put them on their vehicle, but shockingly demanded from the family money to fuel the vehicle before transporting the bodies to the morgue,” he alleged without providing any evidence.



He said the family quickly organised and gave the police GHȼ 30.00 to fuel the vehicle. He added that a few minutes after the police had collected the money, “they called back demanding extra GHȼ 100.00 before they would carry the dead to the morgue.



“My worry is that, are they capitalising on our situation to solicit money from us at this crucial time?” he said.



The relative revealed that eventually the police took additional GHȼ 50.00 from the family and extra GHȼ 20.00 upon returning from Ebenezer Funeral Parlor at Mile 11, near Broadcasting on the Weija – Kasoa road, where the bodies were deposited.



All efforts, including text messages, to get responses from the Amanfrom Police Commander to deny or otherwise of the extortion proved futile. He did not answer calls to his cell phone and did not reply text messages sent to him either.