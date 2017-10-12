ISSER Proffers Solutions To Galamsey -Hails Its Enormous Contributions To Economy

Library Image Related Stories The Minerals Commission has been charged to demarcate blocked-out areas of lands with mineral deposits such as gold and undertake environmental impact assessment before giving out concessions.



In addition, publication on the blocked-out areas should be effected in district assemblies where the lands are located and gazetted before giving out such lands to Artisanal Small Scale Miners (ASM).



The Institute of Statistical Social and Economic Research (ISSER) which made the proposal is of the view that the above will ensure sustainable small scale mining which offers employment to hundreds of Ghanaians an contributes to economic growth.



The recommendation is contained in the State of the Ghanaian Economy Report launched by ISSER in Accra yesterday.



The report which was presented by Professor Felix Ankomah Asante, Director of ISSER suggested that embarking on full decentralization of Artisanal Small-scale miners licensing where the sector minister may delegate authority to the Commission or local authorities would be of help.



Further, the report indicated that there was the need for the Minerals Commission to establish more district offices in order to get closer to the small-scale miners.



Mining Development Fund usage



The Report suggested that there should be an effective utilization of the Mining Development Fund to mitigate the effects of mining.



Mining on water

ISSER called on government to immediately halt small-scale mining activities on water bodies.



Mercury in gold extraction

According to the report, the use of mercury in gold extraction is indispensable and attempts to reduce its use have been unsuccessful, adding the situation would require a simultaneous implementation of a number of strategies.



Training for Artisanal Small Scale Miners

ISSER charged government to establish an Artisanal Small Scale Miners Competency Training Centre to provide training in proper mining practices, support systems, ventilation and drainage for underground work as well as safe blasting practices.



Prof Asante noted that the small-scale mining sector has made enormous contributions to the economy of Ghana in terms of gold output, export revenue and employment; adding that over 1,000, 000 people were employed in the small-scale gold, diamond, sand winning and quarrying industries.



“The share of total gold production by ASM has increased from 2.2 percent in 1989 to 34 percent (1,423,453 ounces) in 2012.”



He said for diamond production, small-scale miners share increased from 78.2 in 200 to 100 in 2008, till date he said all diamond production was still by artisanal small-scale miners.