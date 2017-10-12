Over 200 Suspected Criminals, Sex Workers Arrested In Kumasi

Library Image Related Stories The Police in the Ashanti Region on Thursday rounded up a total of 245 suspected criminals including commercial sex workers in a dawn swoop throughout the region.



The exercise, which was conducted simultaneously, covered areas within the Ashanti Central, Asokwa, Manhyia, Suame, Ejisu and the Tafo Pankrono Divisions.



Brief



Briefing the press today, the Ashanti Regional Police Commander, COP Ken Yeboah described the exercise as one of the biggest swoops in the region.



He said the command has begun investigations and screening of the suspects and those found culpable would be prosecuted to serve as deterrent to other would-be criminals.



He said five of the suspects who were found with substances suspected to be Indian hemp, have been handed over to the Drug Law Enforcement Unit for further investigations.



Sex workers



COP Yeboah said 35 other female suspects believed to be sex workers, have been handed over to the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit for further investigations.



Breakdown



He said 102 of the suspects were arrested by the Ashanti Central Division at Pampaso, PZ area, Ahodwo, Adam, Railways, Columbia and Kenyase-Abirem while the Asokwa Division arrested 86 in areas such as Asafo BB, Neoplan station and Sokoban Wood Village.



The Manhyia Division on its part picked up 26 suspects at Alaba, Tinker Island, Affordable Housing and Akwatia-Line.



At Ejisu, the Division arrested 16 suspects at Besease, Ejisu Zongo, Abenase and Onwie.



Tafo-Pankrono and Suame Divisions arrested a total of 15 suspects, nine and six respectively at Pankrono, Ahwiaa and Moshie Zongo and Kotoko.