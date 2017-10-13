Liberia Election: Ex-Football Star George Weah Takes Early Lead

Related Stories Partial results from Liberia's presidential election show former football star George Weah has taken an early lead.



Figures from the National Elections Commission (NEC) put Mr Weah ahead in 11 out of 15 counties, although most votes have yet to be counted.



His main rival, incumbent Vice-President Joseph Boakai, leads in one county and is second in most others.



A candidate needs more than 50% of the votes for outright victory.



If no-one achieves that, a second round will be held in November.



The election is to choose a successor to Ellen Johnson Sirleaf - Africa's first elected female president and a Nobel Peace laureate.



As the results came in, the manager of Arsenal Football Club, Arsene Wenger, was apparently duped by false reports that Mr Weah had won.