Atomic Junction Exploded Tanker Driver And Mansco owner On The Run

Related Stories The proprietor of Mansco Filling Station and the driver of the gas truck which was involved in last Saturday’s gas explosion at Atomic junction in Accra are presently on the run from the authorities.



The two were said to be involved in activities that were clearly in violation of the regulations of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) and as a result caused the explosion at Atomic junction.



The Chief Executive of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), Mr Alhassan Tampuli, who disclosed this at an event in Accra, explained that not only did Mansco Filling Station, the gas outlet involved in the explosion flout the 6 pm cut for discharging gas, but also went ahead to source the LPG from a third party.



“So this is what happened on the night, all marketing companies sponsor every single filling station in the country, therefore none of the outlet are allowed by law to load product from a third party, they must rather get it from an oil marketing company for the records.



“Now this company (Mansco Filling Station) got the product from a third party not from oil marketing company (Hills Oil) that is supposed to provide to it and by this the company need to discharge in the night which is beyond the cut off period for doing discharge to avoid being caught,” he said.



Unfortunately, he said things went bad and it exploded, leading to the death of seven persons and leaving 132 injured.