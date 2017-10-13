Samira Bawumia Gets New Appointment

Related Stories The Second lady of the Republic of Ghana, Samira Bawumia has been appointed as the ambassador for the United Nations’ Foundation for Clean Cookstoves.



A message shared on her social media platforms, read: "I am honoured to be named ambassador for the United Nations Foundation's Global Alliance for Clean Cookstoves. I am passionate about seeing to it that the essential task of cooking does not result in death. I would like for us all to join in the drive to reduce the harmful effects of cooking with firewood and charcoal. No life should be lost through cooking. I look forward to engaging all stakeholders in this regard. Thank you all very much".



Background



The Global Alliance for Clean Cookstoves is a public-private partnership hosted by the UN Foundation. It aims at saving lives, improving livelihoods, empowering women, and protecting the environment by creating a thriving global market for clean and efficient household cooking solutions.



According to the World Health Organization, 4.3 million people a year die from health problems attributable to exposure to smoke from solid fuel stoves.



The Alliance therefore hopes that by 2020, 100 million households will adopt clean and efficient cookstoves and fuels.







