‘Mahama’s Decision To Cancel ‘Allawa’ Forced us Into Prostitution’ – Female Trainee Nurses

Library Image Related Stories Just few days since the restoration of nursing training allowance, some female trainee nurse have recounted their harrowing experience over how they sold their bodies so as to make ends meet while in college.



These nurses claim that the decision by the decision by the erstwhile Mahama administration to cancel their allowance caused grave financial hardship to them and that they were severely disappointed when John Mahama insisted that he would rather risk losing an election than paying these allowances.



Government says this move to restore the allowances will go a long way to improve the health sector in the country and rake in more investment into the public health sector.



“If the nation is to have a solid, world class healthcare system, and we think it necessary to provide the relevant incentives to make that possible,” Nana Addo argued.



The erstwhile Mahama administration had earlier resolved never to restore these allowances as former president Mahama argued that the fiscal standing of the economy was not ripe enough to take on such huge labour polices.



Meanwhile, Nana Addo has criticized his predecessor for such a move stating that decision brought untold hardship to thousands of public health workers across the country.



“The New Patriotic Party and I heard your cry, and assured you of the restoration of these allowances, if we won the election. By the grace of God, and by the generosity and trust of the Ghanaian people, I am here today, as President of the Republic, ready to fulfill the pledge we made to you,” he said, to a rousing applause from the packed auditorium of the school.



What this means is that for the 2017/2018 academic year, fifty eight thousand health trainees comprising nurses and midwives, will be paid there allowance of four hundred Ghana cedis (GH400.00) per person, for each of the ten months of the academic year – a development which will see government spend in total of GH232 million for each academic year.



