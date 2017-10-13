ECG Staff Beaten To Pulp For Disconnecting Illegal Connection

Related Stories A 27-year-old staff of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), Mr Emmanuel Agbemadu, last week h

ad a shock of his life when he was seriously beaten by a 30-year-old man, one Mac-Billy, for disconnecting his light.



Narrating his ordeal to Weekend Today, Mr. Agbemadu said on that fateful day, as a meter reader he was assigned to a town in the Volta Region called Ehi to go and read their meters.



According to him, when he got to the house of Mac-Billy, he detected that he had illegally reconnected his light which had been disconnected for non-payment of electricity bills.



“So I disconnected it. But a moment later, he arrived after receiving a call from his wife.



“When Mac-Billy arrived he asked me to reconnect the light but I refused. He immediately pounced on me and started hitting me with a stone.



“And since there was nobody around to save me, his wife who could not withstand the treatment his husband was meting out to me shouted for help,” he said amidst sobbing.



He said by the time some good Samaritans arrived at the scene, “I had been beaten to pulp, bleeding profusely from my mouth and nostrils.”



He said a nurse who saw him in that terrible condition offered him first aid, after which he reported the case to Ehi Police station where he was given a medical form to attend hospital.



“Even now I cannot eat any food apart from porridge,” he told Weekend Today.



Meanwhile, the suspect, Mac-Billy, after being granted police enquiry bail refused to appear before court when the case was called last week.



The presiding magistrate of Dzodze District Court subsequently issued a bench warrant for his immediate arrest.



